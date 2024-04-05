 Man kills wife, 4-year-old daughter, dies by suicide | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Man kills wife, 4-year-old daughter, dies by suicide

ByKarn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
Apr 06, 2024 05:02 AM IST

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the double murder and suicide, for which they are interrogating the son, investigators said.

A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and four-year-old daughter before hanging himself from a ceiling fan at their rented house at Nihal Vihar in the outer district on Thursday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday.

The bodies were discovered by the man’s 22-year-old son after he returned home from work on Friday morning after working overnight. (Representational Image)
The bodies were discovered by the man’s 22-year-old son after he returned home from work on Friday morning after working overnight. (Representational Image)

The bodies were discovered by the man’s 22-year-old son after he returned home from work on Friday morning after working overnight.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the double murder and suicide, for which they are interrogating the son, investigators said.

The deceased man worked as a confectioner, said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said that around 9.30 am on Friday, the police control room received a call regarding a suicide at a house at RZE block in Nihal Vihar. A police team reached the spot and met a woman, who was the owner of the building in which the bodies were found. The woman told the police that she lives on the first floor, while the ground floor was rented out to the family.

“The police team went to the first floor and found a 42-year-old man hanging from a ceiling fan. There were blood stains all over his body. They found the bodies of the man’s 38-year-old wife and minor daughter on the bed. They were killed with a sharp weapon,” said the DCP.

During inquiry, the police said, it was learnt that the main door of the house was found locked from inside when the son returned home in the morning. The son alerted the neighbours, after which the door was broken. The police were then informed.

“Prima facie, it seems that the man first killed his wife and daughter with some sharp weapon and later died by suicide by hanging himself. A case of murder has been registered at the Nihal Vihar police station. Further investigation is on,” added DCP Chiram.

A police officer associated with the investigation on condition of anonymity said that during the preliminary probe, investigators learnt that the couple would fight frequently over financial and other domestic issues. They are probing if the woman filed any domestic violence complaint against her husband at any police station or agencies handling such issues.

“Before drawing any conclusion, we will verify all information that we have collected so far. We are in touch with the neighbours and relatives of the couple to get details about their married life,” the officer added.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

News / Cities / Delhi / Man kills wife, 4-year-old daughter, dies by suicide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On