Man nabbed for killing his uncle
- The accused — while consuming liquor with his uncle — on Tuesday night, got into a heated conversation with his uncle, after he made some objectionable remarks against his mother and sister, and strangled him, said police.
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly strangulating to death his uncle in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura on Tuesday for “making derogatory remarks against his mother and sister”, said officials on Thursday.
The accused — identified as Kuldeep (goes by first name) — while consuming liquor with his uncle — Kadar Pasha, who was in his 40s — on Tuesday night, got into a heated conversation with the latter, after he made some objectionable remarks against his mother and sister, and strangled him, said police.
Later, around 3pm on Wednesday, Kuldeep himself informed the police about the incident and surrendered. Police recovered Pasha’s body from the house and sent it to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital for postmortem, said officials.
Pasha, who was a resident of Andhra Pradesh, had been staying with his sister’s family at their Bhajanpura house for the past few months, following a marital dispute with his wife, according to police.
