A 42-year-old man accused of posing as a university professor, a CBI officer, and other government officials on matrimonial websites has been arrested, police said, adding that he would lure women into relationships on the false promise of marriage. Man poses as CBI officer, professor to lure women; arrested

Investigators said Gauri Shankar allegedly targeted divorced and unmarried women through multiple matrimonial platforms, developed relationships with them and then cheated them of money, jewellery and, in some cases, even got married to them.

The case came to light after a woman approached police on May 29 alleging that Shankar had deceived her after meeting her through a matrimonial website around six months ago.

In her complaint, she alleged that Shankar introduced himself as a professor at Jamia Millia Islamia. “To gain her trust, he allegedly shared a photograph of an identity card and remained in regular contact with her over phone calls,” an officer said.

According to police, the complainant alleged that Shankar emotionally manipulated her by claiming that his mother was suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram, requiring monthly expenses of around ₹50,000. On this pretext, he allegedly borrowed money from her.

The woman got suspicious when another woman answered Shankar’s phone and said she was his wife.

Police analysed the accused’s call detail records and tracked him to a rented accommodation in Noida, from where he was arrested.

Police suspect he may have cheated at least seven women and married two or three.

A case under Section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means or a false promise to marry) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify any more victims.