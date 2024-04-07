 Man refuses to share matchbox, stabbed to death by two teens in Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Man refuses to share matchbox, stabbed to death by two teens in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The deceased man, identified as Anshul Bhati, was sitting in a parked autorickshaw with three of his friends when he was stabbed and died of excessive bleeding

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a boy aged between 15 and 17 after he refused to give him a matchbox in north Delhi’s Timarpur Gol Market in the early hours of Saturday, police officers said on Sunday, adding that two juveniles, including the suspect, have been apprehended.

The officers scanned footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood and identified the suspects. The two were apprehended in Timarpur between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. (Representational image)
The officers scanned footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood and identified the suspects. The two were apprehended in Timarpur between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. (Representational image)

The deceased man, identified as Anshul Bhati, was sitting in a parked autorickshaw with three of his friends when he was stabbed in his thigh and died of excessive bleeding, investigators said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that Bhati’s friends informed the Timarpur police station about the incident, and rushed him to the Hindu Rao Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A police team arrived on the scene and found blood in the autorickshaw.

According to the police, when Bhati was sitting in the autorickshaw, two minor boys arrived. One of them asked Bhati to give him a matchbox to light a cigarette. Bhati refused and asked the boys to leave, after which an altercation broke out among them, said investigators.

“One of the minors took out a knife and stabbed Bhati in his thigh before fleeing. Bhati died of excessive bleeding. A case of murder, threatening and common intention was registered and an investigation was taken up,” said DCP Meena.

The officers scanned footage from CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood and identified the suspects. The two were apprehended in Timarpur between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. They turned out to be juveniles in conflict with the law previously involved in crimes. One of them was involved in a heinous crime reported at the Timarpur police station, officers said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Man refuses to share matchbox, stabbed to death by two teens in Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On