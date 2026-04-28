A 40-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by his friend in northwest Delhi’s Vijay Vihar on Thursday for refusing to host a big party to mark the purchase of a flat, leaving him with 75% burn injuries. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested the accused.

Man set ablaze by friend for refusing to host a party, suffers 75% burns

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim, identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Vijay Vihar, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre. His family said he is on ventilator support and that doctors have indicated his chances of survival are low.

According to police, the incident came to light after a hospital informed Vijay Vihar police station on Thursday evening. Kumar was initially taken to a local hospital and later shifted to BSA Hospital, before being referred to Safdarjung Hospital and subsequently AIIMS Trauma Centre as his condition deteriorated.

Kumar lives with his wife, Soni, and their four children, and earns a livelihood by driving a Tata Ace tempo purchased through a loan a few months ago. He had recently moved into a newly purchased flat in Vijay Vihar Phase II.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In his statement to police, Kumar alleged that his friend Raja, also known as Manu, a resident of Lal Quarters, had been repeatedly pressuring him to host a party to celebrate the purchase of the new flat. Though Kumar had organised a small gathering earlier, Raja was dissatisfied and continued to demand a larger celebration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his statement to police, Kumar alleged that his friend Raja, also known as Manu, a resident of Lal Quarters, had been repeatedly pressuring him to host a party to celebrate the purchase of the new flat. Though Kumar had organised a small gathering earlier, Raja was dissatisfied and continued to demand a larger celebration. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, Kumar was sitting near his friend Suraj’s car wash shop below his flat when Raja arrived and again insisted on the party. When Kumar asked him to wait until he had more money, Raja allegedly became abusive and aggressive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, Kumar was sitting near his friend Suraj’s car wash shop below his flat when Raja arrived and again insisted on the party. When Kumar asked him to wait until he had more money, Raja allegedly became abusive and aggressive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Raja first picked up a hammer from the shop and smashed the windshield of Kumar’s tempo. He then allegedly procured petrol from a nearby shop, poured it over Kumar, and set him on fire using a matchstick. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Raja first picked up a hammer from the shop and smashed the windshield of Kumar’s tempo. He then allegedly procured petrol from a nearby shop, poured it over Kumar, and set him on fire using a matchstick. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Raja was drunk and after he broke the tempo’s window, he bought a bottle filled with petrol and suddenly poured it on my father. He thought it was a joke and started to walk. His friend then suddenly lit a matchstick and threw it at him,” said Kumar’s daughter Tannu, 16, a Class 12 student.

Suraj and Kumar’s wife managed to douse the flames and rushed him to hospital.

Based on Kumar’s statement, an FIR has been registered under attempt to murder. “The accused Raja was arrested on Monday afternoon. Further probe is underway,” a senior police officer said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON