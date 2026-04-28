...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Man set ablaze by friend for refusing to host a party, suffers 75% burns

A 40-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by his friend in northwest Delhi’s Vijay Vihar on Thursday for refusing to host a big party to mark the purchase of a flat, leaving him with 75% burn injuries

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:42 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari
Advertisement

A 40-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by his friend in northwest Delhi’s Vijay Vihar on Thursday for refusing to host a big party to mark the purchase of a flat, leaving him with 75% burn injuries. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested the accused.

Man set ablaze by friend for refusing to host a party, suffers 75% burns

The victim, identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Vijay Vihar, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre. His family said he is on ventilator support and that doctors have indicated his chances of survival are low.

According to police, the incident came to light after a hospital informed Vijay Vihar police station on Thursday evening. Kumar was initially taken to a local hospital and later shifted to BSA Hospital, before being referred to Safdarjung Hospital and subsequently AIIMS Trauma Centre as his condition deteriorated.

Kumar lives with his wife, Soni, and their four children, and earns a livelihood by driving a Tata Ace tempo purchased through a loan a few months ago. He had recently moved into a newly purchased flat in Vijay Vihar Phase II.

“Raja was drunk and after he broke the tempo’s window, he bought a bottle filled with petrol and suddenly poured it on my father. He thought it was a joke and started to walk. His friend then suddenly lit a matchstick and threw it at him,” said Kumar’s daughter Tannu, 16, a Class 12 student.

Suraj and Kumar’s wife managed to douse the flames and rushed him to hospital.

Based on Kumar’s statement, an FIR has been registered under attempt to murder. “The accused Raja was arrested on Monday afternoon. Further probe is underway,” a senior police officer said.

 
murder attempt fire
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Man set ablaze by friend for refusing to host a party, suffers 75% burns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.