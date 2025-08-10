Man shoots friend over sister’s suspected relationship

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for shooting his friend dead late on Friday in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri, police said, adding that the accused suspected his friend was dating his sister. Yadav was arrested and the weapon was also recovered. (Representational image)

According to police, the victim, Kapil Suresh, 28, worked as an AC repair mechanic. He was sitting at a tailor’s shop on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when Shivam Yadav walked in and shot him dead before fleeing.

“The injured was taken to GTB Hospital where doctors declared him dead. A case of murder and the Arms Act was registered at Nand Nagri police station,” DCP (northeast) Ashish Mishra said.

Suresh and Yadav are friends and lived in the same locality, police said.

Investigating officers said the two fought a few weeks back after Suresh got drunk. “He misbehaved with Yadav’s wife and they had a fight. In addition, Yadav recently suspected that Suresh was dating his younger sister and this upset and angered him. He first had a fight with his sister and later decided to kill Suresh. He followed Suresh after work and killed him with a pistol he procured with help of a friend,” said an officer.

