Man shot dead by in-laws in Greater Noida: Police; wife, her brother arrested

A 29-year-old Ghaziabad-based man was shot dead on the 130-metre road in Greater Noida on Friday morning, police said, adding that his wife and her brother have been arrested for the murder. Police rushed the man to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors told police that the man was shot in the head. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Manjit Mishra, a resident of Vasundhara, Ghaziabad who worked as an IT engineer in a bank.

“At 10am on Friday, a police response vehicle (PRV) passing near the 130-Metre-Road near the D-Park intersection in Ecotech 3 spotted people gathered around a Tata Nexon car. On getting closer, police saw a man lying on the road, his entire body blood-soaked,” said a police officer.

Police rushed the man to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors told police that the man was shot in the head. Police identified him with the help of the car’s registration number and informed his family. “Mishra left home for work around 8 am on Friday. He had a love-cum-arranged marriage to a Delhi-based woman, Megha Singh, on January 28, 2024,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“However, the relationship between the couple and two families had been strained for some time. Mishra separated from his wife on July 2, 2024. Their divorce case was pending in court. Mishra’s family members alleged that Megha Singh, her father Bhopal Singh, and his two sons, Sachin Singh and Rishabh Singh, killed him over the prolonged dispute,” said DCP Avasthy

“Based on the allegation, a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Ecotech 3 police station, and Megha and her brother Sachin Singh were arrested late Friday night,” he added.

Police said that the relationship between Mishra and Megha soured after she demanded that he live with her in a separate house and not in a joint family. Mishra separated from his family and was living with Megha in a rented room in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, said police. “Despite separation from the family, the dispute between the couple continued and he filed a divorce case and submitted a complaint at the Indirapuram police station as well, alleging that Megha fought with him and threatened to file a divorce case against him,” said DCP Avasthy, adding that efforts are underway to nab Megha’s father and brother.