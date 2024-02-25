Man stabbed to death inside DDA park in Delhi

A 32-year-old man, who worked in a bike-taxi aggregator company, died after he was stabbed multiple times by four unidentified men for resisting a robbery attempt at a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) park in Indraprastha Extension (IP) near Patparganj in east Delhi late on Friday night, police officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. “Four suspects have been apprehended from Khichripur area near Mandawali. They are being interrogated,” said an officer who did not want to be named. (Representational image)

The deceased person, identified as Narendra Chaudhary, was accompanied by his friend, Rahul Kumar, at the time of the incident. The attackers also threatened to kill Rahul, the sole eyewitness, and fled with Narendra’s bag containing a few documents and his mobile phone. Following the attack, Rahul, who is in his 20s, ran away from the spot to save his life, they added.

The family members of Narendra alleged that he was stabbed nearly 24 times all over his body.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Apoorva Gupta said that at 12.46 am on Saturday, the Mandawali police station received a call regarding the incident. A police team reached the crime scene and Rahul who alleged that his friend was stabbed and robbed by four unidentified men.

“The two friends went to the park to consume liquor when the four men arrived and tried to rob Narendra. When he resisted, they stabbed him multiple times and took away his bag and mobile phone. We have registered a case of murder and armed robbery at the Madhu Vihar police station as the crime spot fell in its jurisdiction,” said the officer quoted above.

“The victim was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” Gupta added.

Narendra used to live with his parents, five siblings, wife and two children at Indira Gali in the Mandawali area of east Delhi. He completed his MBA course from a private university in Gujarat, and worked in a multi-national company in Delhi. He lost that job a few weeks ago and was looking for another opportunity. Two days before the murder, he joined a bike-taxi aggregator company and Friday was his first day in the firm.