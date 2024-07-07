Man stabs wife, dies by suicide in north Delhi

A man in his late 20s allegedly killed himself after trying to kill his wife in Maurya Enclave, north-west Delhi on Sunday evening, police said. Police said that preliminary inquiry revealed that the man was unemployed and his wife was a homemaker. (Representational image)

Police said that their control room received a call at 4.30pm in which the caller said that a man has killed himself after stabbing his wife. When police reached the spot, they were informed that the man was dead but the woman was alive. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital where the man was declared dead. The woman is undergoing treatment and is said to be critical, police said.

Police said that preliminary inquiry revealed that the man was unemployed and his wife was a homemaker. They were both living with the woman’s father. They are from a village in Uttar Pradesh and were married for eight years. “Inquiry revealed that the two often fought. The man was an alcoholic and often fought his wife. The man wanted to go back to the village and the woman wanted to stay here,” the officer said.

On the day of the incident, police said, the couple fought over the same issue and in a fit of rage and drunkenness, the accused stabbed his wife and then slit his own throat, police said.

According to police, the body has been preserved for an autopsy which will be conducted on Monday.