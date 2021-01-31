‘Man tried to set fire to my office in Inderpuri’, says Raghav Chadha; cops start probe

Delhi legislator and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Saturday said that an unidentified person allegedly tried to set fire to his office in Inderpuri on the evening of January 26, an incident which he said was captured on CCTV cameras.

The police said they have received a complaint into the matter, and have started an investigation.

On December 24, a group of men had attacked the Jhandewalan office of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), of which Chadha is the vice-chairperson.

The January 26 incident allegedly took place around 11.30pm. Chadha said the CCTV camera footage shows the person setting fire to the wall of his office building, pouring kerosene on it and then walking away.

The AAP’s Rajendra Nagar MLA said that he had filed a police complaint.

“The earlier brazen attack at Delhi Jal Board and more particularly the present incident of attempting to set ablaze his party office, begs a serious question that if the life, liberty and offices/property of legislators/ are attacked and threatened in this fashion and are put in constant fear harm then what would be the plight of a common man,” said Chadha in a statement.

The statement also read, “There have been earlier instances wherein almost similar modus operandi was adopted by the assailants which raises a doubt whether there is any correlation with the present incident. Hence the present incident cannot be viewed in isolation, and this too appears to be a well-designed conspiracy of his political opponents to execute their political designs in order to obliterate him from discharging his public duties.

Deepak Purohit, deputy commissioner of police (west) said: “We have received a complaint and we are taking legal action. We are investigating the matter.”