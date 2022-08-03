Man wanted for Jahangirpuri violence held
The crime branch of the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a wanted man, who was later declared a proclaimed offender in the Jahangirpuri communal violence in north-west Delhi that broke out on April 16 this year.
Vichitra Veer, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), said acting on a tip-off, officers of the crime branch arrested 29-year-old Sanwar Malik alias Akbar alias Kalia from a place in C Block, Jahangirpuri on Tuesday.
“Our informer told us that he may flee to his native place in Suta Hata of Medinipur district in West Bengal. Malik was working as a scrap dealer in Jahangirpuri and had been residing in C Block for the last few years. On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, when the communal clashes took place, he and the other co-accused instigated the public and pelted stones and glass bottles on the processioners and police personnel deployed on duty. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the chief metropolitan magistrate court in the case and the Delhi Police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest,” the DCP said.
Veer said when the police team tried to apprehend Malik on the basis of the tip-off, he managed to slip away from his hideout in C Block to CD Block Jhuggi. “Our team searched that area and he was finally nabbed. The locals tried to help Malik and threw bricks at the police team. But eventually he was arrested. A separate case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (criminal force) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, has also been registered in Jahangirpuri against Malik and unknown persons, on the basis of the complaint given by the injured police officials,” he said.
“Malik belongs to a poor family and works as scrap dealer. He started getting involved in the crimes such as theft and was arrested for the first time in 2016 in an attempt to murder case, along with his brother. He is named in at least six cases of attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act in Jahangirpuri, Saket and Mandir Marg police stations,” he said.
Till date, more than two dozen persons have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri communal violence and a charge-sheet has been filed before the court.
26 non-functional signals create traffic chaos on Pune roads, commuters inconvenienced
Commuters continue to suffer on various busy roads of Pune as 26 signals remain non-functional and they have to deal with regular traffic jams in the area. On Wednesday, signals were not functional on Dandekar bridge, Barrister Nath Pai chowk and Shastri road. The signal at Ganjve chowk on Shastri road is not functional for the last 50 days due to which traffic jams are reported in the locality during peak hours.
Wards to see changes in delimitation, 166 corporatorsin PMC likely
With the Maharashtra government having decided to revise the number of corporators in each local body ahead of the civic polls, the number of elected representatives in the Pune Municipal Corporation may once again see a change. As per the latest decision, there will be an additional member for every 100,000 people in civic bodies with a population of more than 30 lakh.
Autorickshaw unions to go on half-day strike on August 9
After the Compressed natural gas rates were increased by Rs 6 on Wednesday, the auto-rickshaw unions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas have decided to go on a half-day strike on August 9 and they plan to hold protests outside Pune MP Girish Bapat's office. The price of CNG has now increased from Rs 85 to Rs 91 per kg. The unions are also demanding to revise the auto fare as per new rates.
BHU scientists carry out pathbreaking study in T cell lymphoma
Scientists from the zoology department of Banaras Hindu University have conducted a path-breaking work in T Cell Lymphoma, a type of immune cell cancer. According to a press statement of the BHU, the study was conducted by research scholar of the department, Vishal Kumar Gupta, under the supervision of assistant professor of zoology, Dr Ajay Kumar. Other team members of the study include Pradeep Kumar Jaiswara, Rajan Kumar Tiwari and Shiv Govind Rawat.
Pimpri-Chinchwad police bust interstate fake call centre racket, 5 held
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday busted a fake call centre running in Mumbai and arrested five people and apprehended three minor girls. The accused have been identified as, Rafiq Abdul Lalit Chaudhari ( 28) resident of Chikhali, Mohamad Firoj (21) resident of Dapodi, Ashok Kumar Mali (31), Jayprakash Dhukram Mali (27) and Paras Kumar Gauraram Mali (21) all are residents of Malad, Mumbai.
