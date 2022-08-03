Gun violence, homicides on the rise in Canada: Data
The Canadian government’s data agency released new information on Tuesday, stating that firearms offences, rose for the seventh consecutive year in the country. Murders also increased for the third year in a row.
In a release, Statistics Canada (StatCan) noted that “violent firearm-related offences increased for the seventh consecutive year, rising by 4 per cent in 2021” compared to 2020.
While 39% of homicides were committed using a gun in 2020, that number inched up in 2021 to 41%. “Of the 297 firearm-related homicides, 57% were committed with a handgun and 26% were committed with a rifle or shotgun (the firearm type was unknown or another type of firearm was used for 17% of homicides),” it stated.
Police reported 788 homicides in 2021, 29 more than the year before. The homicide rate increased 3%, from 2.00 homicides per 100,000 population in 2020 to 2.06 in 2021. Nearly a third of the victims, 247, were identified as racial minorities, and nearly a fifth, 19%, were South Asians. Murder rates rose in the country’s two major provinces, Ontario and British Columbia.
While these details pertain to 2021, they came after a particularly violent July in Canada, which has seen a series of high-profile killings with Indian-origin victims. Most recently, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in BC charged 48-year-old Inderjit Sandhu for allegedly murdering his 45-year-old wife Kamaljit Sandhu on July 28 in the town of Abbotsford.
On July 14, Ripudaman Singh Malik was killed in a “targeted” gangland-style homicide in Surrey. Malik, was once an accused in the terrorist bombing of the Air India flight 182, the Kanishka in 1985, which claimed 329 lives. He was acquitted of all charges. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killing.
Two persons were also arrested last week in the double homicide on July 24 of Satindera Gill and Meninder Dhaliwal, who had gang links. And, 26-year-old Indo-Canadian Pardeep Brar died after being shot in a nightclub in Toronto on July 17. There have been a spate of violent gun-related crimes in the Metro Vancouver area last month, some related to the surge in gang activity in the area.
-
Indo-Canadian politician wins praise for saving man from bull
An Indo-Canadian politician from the province of Alberta has become a sensation in Canada after tackling a bull and rescuing a person who was in peril of being injured by the animal. The incident occurred on Sunday as former provincial minister Leela Aheer was attending a running of the bulls event at the Strathmore Stampede, an annual rodeo in the town of that name. Her bravery attracted plaudits across Canada.
-
China punishes Taiwan for Pelosi trip, declares 'danger zones' | 7 points
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip has ratcheted up tension between Washington and Beijing despite assurance from the White House that there has been no change in its long-standing “one-China” policy. Pelosi's visit is being followed very closely around the world and especially in China, where the country's microblogging platform, Weibo, briefly crashed as millions discussed and debated her Asia trip. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying added that Beijing's response will be "resolute, forceful and effective".
-
Al-Zawahiri's death: US issues worldwide alert for citizens travelling abroad
The United States on Tuesday cautioned its citizens to maintain a “high level of vigilance” while travelling abroad in the wake of a counter-terrorism operation that eliminated Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. In a worldwide alert, the US state department expressed concern over continued threat of terrorist attacks and “other violent actions” against its citizens and interests overseas.
-
Chinese drills seriously violated island's sovereignty: Taiwan defence ministry
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese military drills have violated United Nations rules, invaded Taiwan's territorial space and amount to a blockade of its air and sea, amid high tensions as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the island. Taiwan's defence ministry said the island will firmly defend its security, counter any move that violates territorial sovereignty and enhance its alertness level with the principle of not asking for war.
-
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan- '.... choice between democracy, autocracy' | Top quotes
US house of representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday emphasised on America's determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan, a day after her visit to the island irked China. "We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace for the region," Pelosi added. Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday on an unannounced but closely watched trip, marking the first high-level US visit to the country in 25 years.
