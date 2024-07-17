Man wanted in Delhi T’gana murder, robbery arrested

A 31-year-old man who was wanted in four cases, including a robbery in Telangana and a murder in Bindapur, Delhi, was arrested on Monday, police said on Tuesday. The accused is involved in six criminal cases and was arrested from Rohini, where he was living with his wife. Police said that the accused is involved in six cases of heinous crime at various police stations in Delhi and Telangana. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Amit Goel said that the accused was identified as Sumit Dagar. Police said that on December 1, 2023, Dagar and his associates Shubham alias Maniya, and Sandeep alias Manish visited a jewellery shop in Kothapet, Hyderabad, closed the shutter from inside and opened fire on the staff, leaving two injured. The accused fled with about 4kg of gold.

In 2019, Dagar and his associates allegedly thrashed a fruit vendor identified as Imran (single name), in Bindapur, due to personal enmity. The accused fired three rounds at Imran, who succumbed at the hospital. Dagar was arrested in that case and lodged in jail before he was released on parole during the pandemic. Police said that Dagar was to surrender before jail authorities on March 30, 2022, but did not. He committed the robbery in Telangana after that.

In February this year, a Delhi court declared Dagar a proclaimed offender in the murder case, the officer said. This month, the Telangana Police got in touch with Delhi Police crime branch to solve the robbery case. A sub inspector rank officer got a tip that Dagar was hiding in a flat in Rohini after which the team laid a trap arrested the accused.

During the interrogation, he told police that after being released on parole, he fled to Telangana and started living with his relatives. He came to Delhi in 2023 and started living with his family in Rohini and ran a food cart. Police said that the accused is involved in six cases of heinous crime at various police stations in Delhi and Telangana.