Man, witness in sexual assault of daughter, murdered in Delhi

A 47-year-old man, who was the witness in his daughter's sexual assault case, was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that multiple teams have been formed to nab the killers. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said that on Thursday at around 4 am, police were informed about a man with stab wounds near the Azad Mandi bus stop.

Police said the accused in the sexual harassment case, whose name has been withheld by investigators, had gone on the run after a first information report (FIR) was registered and was arrested only around a year ago. Police said he was sent to jail.

Senior officers probing the 47-year-old’s murder said they suspect the man, who was attacked by unidentified persons near Azadpur Mandi, may have killed over an enmity related to his daughter’s sexual assault case — hours before his murder, he had gone to a Delhi court to record his statement.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said that on Thursday at around 4 am, police were informed about a man with stab wounds near the Azad Mandi bus stop. He was rushed to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“We have learnt that the complainant (the 47-year-old’s daughter) was under pressure to withdraw the (sexual assault) case and settle the matter. As of now, the possibility that (the 47-year-old) could have been killed by someone related to the alleged accused cannot be ruled out. Other possible motives, including a robbery gone wrong, are also being explored,” the officer said.

Investigators said forensic experts inspected the crime scene, and CCTV cameras installed around the crime spot are being scanned. An initial investigation has revealed that on Wednesday evening, the victim met some people he knew in south Delhi’s Defence Colony.

“How and why he reached Azadpur Mandi is being probed,” said an investigator, on condition of anonymity.