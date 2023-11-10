Manish Sisodia allowed to meet ailing wife for 6 hours tomorrow: Report

Delhi's former deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has been granted permission to meet his ailing wife, Seema Sisodia, for six hours on Saturday - from 10 am to 4 pm. The permission was granted by Rouse Avenue Court's Special judge M K Nagpal in the national capital on Friday.

Delhi's former deputy CM Manish Sisodia

This came after Sisodia had moved an application seeking permission to meet his wife - who is suffering from an autoimmune disorder and multiple sclerosis - for a period of five days on Thursday.

The former minister was last allowed to meet his wife in June this year.

Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar Jail on charges of corruption and money laundering in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He is under the arrest of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in the two cases and has been denied bail in both. He was first arrested on February 27 by CBI, and then by ED in a money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 - a day after his arrest.

The ED in its chargsheet has alleged that proceeds of crime of around ₹622 crore have been generated due to the activities of the present accused Manish Sisodia.

Besides Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh is also in jail since October in connection with the excise policy case. On Friday, a Delhi court extended Singh's judicial custody till November 24. According to ED, Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

(With inputs from ANI)

