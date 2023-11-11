Manish Sisodia's ailing wife under stress due to denial of bail to husband: AAP leader

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Saturday that incarcerated AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ailing wife Seema has been under a lot of stress due to the denial of bail to him. Sisodia today visited his wife at their house after a Delhi court permitted him to meet her.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reaches his residence from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court, in New Delhi. (PTI)

As per an application submitted to the court, Sisodia's wife has suffered an acute attack of multiple sclerosis, which is an autoimmune condition of the central nervous system.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bharadwaj explaining her illness said, “His (Manish Sisodia) wife has a serious illness. It's that kind of illness that doesn't have any treatment. Her brain is slowly losing control over her other body parts.”

He further added that the stress of Sisodia's bail being rejected several times has added to Seema's illness.

“Since his bail has been rejected, she is under a lot of stress and is sick too. He has got six hours (to meet them). We hope she gets well soon.”

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court allowed Sisodia to meet his wife between 10 am and 5 pm on Saturday in the presence of security.

Sisodia is currently under judicial custody and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with two cases in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

On Saturday, Sisodia reached his home on Delhi's Mathura Road in a prison van and was accompanied by police personnel.

Sisodia earlier sought permission from the court to visit his wife for five days. However, granting permission to meet his wife for seven hours, the court asked Sisodia not to engage with the media and to refrain from indulging in any kind of political activity.

Sisodia was allowed to meet his wife in June, however, he couldn't as she was hospitalised after a sudden deterioration in her condition.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February, followed by another arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), both in two different cases related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

