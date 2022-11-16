Masks no longer a must but still advisable during air travel: Govt

New Delhi:

Air travellers will no longer need to mandatorily wear face covering while at the airport or on board a flight, the Union ministry of civil aviation said on Wednesday, in an order issued to airlines directing them to inform passengers that wearing face masks was “preferred”, though not must.

The change in rule comes at a time when the world, and India, has gone the longest without an active wave of Covid-19 since the outbreak of the Omicron variant early in the year, and widespread population-level immunity due to past illness and vaccines.

“In line with the Government of India’s policy of graded approach of Covid-19 management response, the in-flight (crew) henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by Covid-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers,” said the order.

“Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the inflight announcements. Hence, consolidated Covid-19 instructions for domestic and international air travel issued for passengers, airport operators and airlines issued vide order dated 10.5.2022 stands modified to that extent,” it added.

The civil aviation ministry said that the matter regarding the requirement for mandatory use of mask or face covers during air travel was reviewed by them in consultation with the Union health ministry, after which the decision was made to not make it mandatory for fliers to wear masks anymore.

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has in recent past issued orders reiterating the mandate of wearing masks. The most recent was in August, when it asked all Indian airlines to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocols and ensure that passengers are wearing their masks properly, and to take action against those that fail to comply with the rule.

Before this, the DGCA issued directives to declare passengers refusing to wear masks as ‘unruly’ and barring them from flying for a certain period of time. The regulator’s directive had come in after a two-judge bench of Delhi high court had ordered them to take strict actions against passengers, including de-boarding the ones violating Covid norms such as mandatory wearing of masks and maintaining hygiene at airports and in aircraft.

