Massive fire at furniture shop in Delhi's Kirti Nagar| Video

ByHT News Desk
Oct 18, 2023 08:45 PM IST

At least 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

A fire broke out at a furniture showroom in Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on
Wednesday.

The fire erupted at the furniture shop at around 6:32 pm. The shop was engulfed in flames. At least 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

A fire broke out at a furniture showroom in Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday
A fire broke out at a furniture showroom in Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out at a factory in outer Delhi's Bawana area. No one was injured in the fire.

"The blaze started from the first floor and it soon covered the whole building. The operation of dousing the fire is on," a Delhi Fire Service official told PTI.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

