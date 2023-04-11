Women’s safety in DU colleges: Have to deal with stares almost on a daily basis, say students

New Delhi Recent incidents of men barging into all-women’s colleges have put a spotlight on safety provisions within college premises. However, the challenges faced by women right outside the institute, or while commuting, are often overlooked. Mata Sundari College For Women near ITO. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

For students at Delhi University’s Mata Sundri College for Women, these hazards are part of everyday life. Though the institute is located at Mandi House, close to the Rouse Avenue district court complex, students say the security outside the college leaves much to be desired.

Vanshika Kashyap, a first year student, said women walking to the college often face uninvited stares and catcalls from men.

“I feel safe within the college. However, safety outside the premises is shaky. The neighbourhood around the college is not good. I was once walking to the Metro station with my friends and a man misbehaved with us, passing comments. He was on a two-wheeler, and sped away by the time I could react,” she said.

“As women, we have to deal with uninvited stares almost on a daily basis. Due to the everydayness of such acts, most women consider it as part of a lived experience,” said Kashyap.

A B Com (Honours) student, who declined to be named, said, “Men often lurk around the college, and we have to be mindful. Police hardly patrol the area. There’s a pink booth (where women police officers are deployed) right outside the college but I have never seen a woman police officer at the booth till very recently,” said the student.

This reporter visited the college on Thursday and saw men on two-wheelers lounging outside the college. No PCR vans or police officers were visible near the college.

College principal Harpreet Kaur said, “So far, students have not reached out to us with such concerns but now that we know that this is an issue, we will look into it and take it up with authorities.”

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said police are looking into the matter. “We are aware of such incidents occurring and we are taking steps to rectify them,” DCP Sain said.

The institute’s back gate opens into an arterial locality road — this is the only point through which the college stadium, located at the opposite end of the arterial lane, can be accessed. However, students say that outsiders often sneak into the college using this gate.

Kaur, while acknowledging that this gate made security challenging, said that the college ropes in bouncers and takes the help of faculty and police to keep a check on safety.

“Entry during events is regulated, and apart from participants, we limit the entry of men. During our last fest in February, the security council saw a few men attempting to scale the boundary wall and they were restricted. The challenge is keeping a watch on local elements from the neighbourhood. Students have to cross the lane to enter the stadium and locals try to enter through the lane. Although we place tents around the lane to cordon off the area, it’s a delicate situation since it’s a public road and not part of the college,” said Kaur.

In addition to safety challenges in the area right outside the college, the women also noted that they are harassed while using public transportation.

“When we are travelling in buses or the Metro, men get unnecessarily close, which makes us uncomfortable. Even during events or inter-college competitions, men act in a manner that makes us uncomfortable in our own college,” said a History honours student, who declined to be named.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP (central), said that police patrolled on motorcycles outside schools and colleges during dispersal time and women’s safety was a priority. “Pink booths are usually manned, however, on some days, officers might be deployed elsewhere due to heavy line-order arrangement. Deployment of women officers at the booth is our priority. Our beat officer also stays in touch with college authorities and if any such concern is flagged, the issue is immediately addressed,” said Sain.

