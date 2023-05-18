Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi mayor demands action against top property tax officer

Delhi mayor demands action against top property tax officer

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Oberoi said she has written to the municipal commissioner to transfer the officer, and has asked him to initiate a vigilance inquiry of the property tax collected during his tenure.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday said that she has recommended disciplinary action against the top official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s property tax department for not acting against two property owners who had pending dues of up to 12 crore.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi. (Hindustan Times)

“I had directed the assessor and collector, Kunal Kashyap, to take action against these property owners, issue notices, and call them for questioning about their house tax details. Notice was issued by the officer but the owners did not provide any details after which the A&C did not take any action in the matter,” Oberoi said at a press conference.

Oberoi refused to provide the details about the owners. Kashyap did not comment on the matter.

To be sure, the power to initiate any transfer or inquiry in such cases lies with the municipal commissioner who heads the executive wing.

Oberoi said that it was a case of insubordination and the officer did not provide any action taken report. “Now, I have written to commissioner to change the officer from MCD and appoint an honest officer. All the house tax collection during his appointment period must be probed,” she added.

