MBA student dies by suicide in Mehrauli

A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area on Wednesday morning, police said, adding she was pursuing her MBA from an institute in south Delhi and belonged to Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Police said that around 7pm on Tuesday, the police control room received information about a woman who allegedly jumped from the third floor of a building in Mehrauli. A police team reached the spot and took her to the nearby Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, where she was admitted. Her two flatmates told police they are MBA students at the same institute as her.

“She succumbed to her injuries in the (Wednesday) morning. We have informed her parents. Our probe so far has revealed that she had some issues with a man studying at the same institute. Further enquiry is being conducted,” said an investigating officer.