MBA grad arrested for online investment scam
A 25-year-old MBA graduate was arrested for allegedly duping people online by promising to double their investments, said police on Tuesday.
According to investigators, the accused, identified as Rajat Aggarwal, created several fake social media accounts and approached people with fake investment schemes. He reportedly got the idea for running the online scam after he was duped of ₹5,000 on the guise of getting his online account verified.
Police said Aggarwal was arrested following an investigation into a complaint filed by a woman, who was duped of nearly ₹1.70 lakh. “The woman became suspicious after the suspect, who already had tricked her into paying the amount in three installments of ₹1 lakh, ₹40,000 and ₹30,000, asked her to transfer ₹1.12 lakh more as tax and other processing fee against the scheme,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Kumar Sharma.
“Two cellphones that Aggarwal used in the cyber crimes were recovered apart from obtaining e-gift cards and e-vouchers worth ₹15 lakh that he had collected from different investors. We have also obtained details of three social media accounts that he used,” said DCP Sharma, adding that Aggarwal was arrested from Sirsa in Haryana on March 29.
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics