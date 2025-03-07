MCD aims to clean, flatten Singhola silt mound by May

New Delhi The waste mound, as seen in October 2024. (HT Archive)

Amid the spotlight on the Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfill sites, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to expedite the biomining and flattening of a fourth waste mound in Singhola, where silt was dumped following drain clean-up.

A senior MCD official overseeing the project said the Singhola mound is likely to be flattened by May.

“We started with around seven lakh (700,000) tonnes of legacy waste on Singhola and around 40% of the waste has been removed. Around 7,000 tonnes of waste is being biomined and cleared every day, and the entire process will be completed by May,” the official, not wishing to be named, said.

Officials said the civic body has an expenditure sanction of ₹70.4 crore to flatten the silt dump, and the material derived after biomining is expected to be used in road construction.

The MCD official said that the inert material from the site was being used in filling low-lying areas. “Once the site is clear, we plan to use it to collect silt from the annual desilting exercise. Currently, this silt is being dumped at landfill sites, further slowing down the process of landfill flattening,” the official said.

The officials said the matter has been taken up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Central Pollution Control Board will file a response.

On November 4, 2024, HT reported that two new waste mounds were creeping up on the Capital.

The Singhola dump site is located near the Khampur village on GT Road and it is spread over 7.2 acres. The site was transferred by the DDA in April 2018 to the municipality to dispose of the silt from the east and northern areas. The site was used to dump silt collected during the annual pre-monsoon desilting exercise of the Capital’s drainage system and it has accumulated around 900,000 tonnes of waste.

An MCD report dated October 23, 2024, said the Singhola site faces “space constraint as no area is left for further disposal” of silt at this site.