New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has allocated ₹48 crore to augment resources for waste and sanitation management across multiple zones in the city for 2026-27, according to an official order. MCD allocates ₹48 crore to step up Delhi's garbage cleanup

The order issued on April 27 states that the allocation, cleared with the approval of the MCD Commissioner, will fund a range of sanitation works, including hiring of vehicles, machinery and manpower for garbage collection, lifting and transportation under challenging conditions across various wards.

In the West Zone, the civic body has sanctioned hiring of 50 light motor vehicles with auto-tipping facilities and an additional 30 medium motor vehicles, along with backhoe loaders for garbage removal.

For Shahdara , provisions have been made for the deployment of 52 vehicles, including tipper trucks, loaders and sanitation workers for the collection and transportation of mixed waste over six months, while Najafgarh Zone will see hiring of CNG-run vehicles, eight HYVA trucks and loaders for clearing garbage and silt from roads and footpaths.

Similar measures have been planned for Central, Shahdara , South, Narela, Keshavpuram, Rohini and Civil Lines zones, focusing on improving sanitation at garbage vulnerable points and cleanliness target units.

According to officials, the MCD currently collects roughly 13,000 metric tons of garbage daily, but when it conducts cleanliness drives, this amount exceeds 15,000 metric tons per day.

The MCD has accorded in-principle approval for these 10 zones' works and permitted these zones to invite separate tenders. Administrative approval and expenditure sanction have also been granted for individual projects as per the estimated costs indicated, the order stated.

The order further allows framing of estimates and calling of short-notice tenders to expedite implementation of the sanitation management plan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.