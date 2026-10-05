MCD clears project to turn Lahori Gate haveli into Shahjahanbad museum with IGNCA

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has cleared the project to turn the Lahori Gate haveli in Old Delhi into Shahjahanabad museum and interpretation centre -- a project which will be executed with the help of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

Originally constructed in 1929 as a private mansion, Old Delhi’s Lahori Gate haveli is set to be transformed into a ticketed museum and cultural centre. (HT Photo)

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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a project to transform the restored Lahori Gate haveli in Old Delhi into a museum and interpretation centre dedicated to the rich history and culture of Shahjahanabad.

A senior municipal official said that the municipal commissioner and mayor have approved the draft agreement with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) for the project.

Set up in 1929, the haveli looks out onto a market square where lanes emerging from the Khari Baoli spice bazaar, Sadar Bazar and Old Delhi Railway station converge. It was built to be a traditional private mansion and over the decades, has also served as a municipal dispensary.

The restoration of the Lahori Gate haveli was completed last year, and the IGNCA has already granted in-principle approval to execute the museum project. “MCD will provide the space and IGNCA will design the galleries and select the artifacts. It will be a ticketed facility,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} A second official said that the museum will have space for the visitors to gather, audio-visual rooms and a cafeteria on the first floor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second official said that the museum will have space for the visitors to gather, audio-visual rooms and a cafeteria on the first floor. {{/usCountry}}

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The museum will have space for the visitors to gather, audio-visual rooms and a cafeteria on the first floor.

“Earlier, the haveli was being used as a municipal dispensary and later it became a sort of a storehouse. Its roof, jharokhas and balconies were badly damaged, all of which have been repaired. In the first phase, basic repair work was carried out at the haveli and now the restoration, electrical work and civil work is complete” the municipal official said.

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According to the MCD plan, the museum will feature representations of the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Town Hall, traditional havelis, and temples of various religions. “Additionally, there will be insights into Chandni Chowk’s markets, food, and lifestyle,” he added.

Once ready, the museum will house artefacts, crafts, narrative panels, digital databases and audio-visual tools to recreate the history of Shahjahanabad

The museum will also showcase sections dedicated to grocery markets, dry fruits, handicrafts, and Meena Bazaar in the area. There will also be an interpretation centre and a souvenir shop.

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According to the project report, the museum, once ready, will house artefacts, crafts, narrative panels, digital databases and audio-visual tools to recreate the history of Shahjahanabad (Walled City). Specific galleries have been planned to house the model of the city to highlight the evolution of the town plan, while digital reconstruction of historic structures such as the clock tower and dioramas will bring to life scenes from the past.

The second gallery on the ground floor will be on “the history of Delhi” along with a timeline and an interactive map on a touch screen linking a database about heritage sites all over the city. The ground floor is likely to have two more permanent exhibitions on the Mughal period and current culture, language, food and customs of Shahjahanabad, the report added.