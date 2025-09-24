IGNCA to take up Lahori Gate haveli conversion project

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has roped in Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to turn the Lahori Gate haveli in Old Delhi into Shahjahanabad museum and interpretation centre showcasing the evolution and culture of Shahjahanabad, MCD officials said, adding that the IGNCA has agreed to take up the project. The haveli saw basic repair in 2003, however, the building later deteriorated and fell into disrepair. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

A senior MCD official said the structure of the haveli was completed in April this year. “There have been a series of correspondence and IGNCA will develop a museum inside the heritage structure. They will design the galleries and select the artifacts. It will be a ticketed facility,” the official said, adding that the member secretary of the IGNCA will conduct an inspection of the site before finalising the project.

The official also said that the museum will house a public gathering space, audio-visual rooms and a cafeteria on the first floor.

“Earlier, the haveli was being used as a municipal dispensary and later it became a storehouse. In the first phase, basic repair work was carried out at the haveli and now the restoration, electrical work and civil work is complete.”

The first floor galleries will have three-dimensional models depicting scenes from earlier times such as the haveli courtyards, kite flying and pigeon flying activities that were popular forms of entertainment during the Mughal rule.

The central government had allocated ₹4.22 crore in 2017 for reviving the project and INTACH was roped in as a consultant.

According to the MCD’s plan, the second gallery on the ground floor will focus on “the history of Delhi” along with a timeline and an interactive map on a touch screen linking a database about heritage sites all over the city.

The ground floor is likely to have two more permanent exhibitions on the Mughal period and current culture, language, food and customs of Shahjahanabad, the report added.

Further, the museum will feature representations of the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Town Hall, traditional havelis, and temples of various religions.

According to the INTACH project report, the museum, once ready, will house artefacts, crafts, narrative panels, digital databases and audio-visual tools to recreate the history of Shahjahanabad (the Walled City). Specific galleries have been planned to house the model of the city to highlight the evolution of the town plan, while digital reconstruction of historic structures such as the clock tower and dioramas will bring to life scenes from the past.

An official from IGNCA acknowledged the development but did not comment when HT reached out.