MCD collects highest ever property tax in 2025-26

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) collected over ₹2,700 crore of property tax by December 31 for the 2025-26 financial year, recording the highest-ever collection for this period, officials said on Saturday. The number of registered property taxpayers has also increased sharply from 1.03 million last year to 1.24 million this year, reflecting a 21% increase in the tax base. (AP)

As per the MCD report, a 45% rise was seen in the property tax collected in 2025 as against the same duration in 2024. Officials attributed the surge to intensified taxpayer outreach, stricter enforcement measures and strong participation in the property tax amnesty scheme SUNIYO, launched for 2025–26.

Under the SUNIYO scheme, property owners can avail waiver of interest and penalties by clearing the current year’s tax along with dues from previous five years. By December 31 2025, around 170,000 taxpayers had used the scheme, contributing approximately ₹933 crore. Of this, ₹320 crore came from nearly 91,000 new taxpayers added to the system.

However, officials said over 600,000 listed taxpayers are yet to pay or have underpaid their dues. The MCD has warned that enforcement action under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act will follow once the scheme closes. The amnesty window has now been extended till January 31, 2026, with a 5% penalty.