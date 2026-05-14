New Delhi, In the long-pending Bhalswa dairy relocation case, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has drafted fresh terms for allotting 333 vacant plots at Ghoga dairy colony to shift nearly 3,600 cattle, officials said on Thursday. MCD drafts fresh terms to shift 3,600 cattle from Bhalswa to Ghoga dairy

The proposed terms and conditions expected to be placed before the Delhi High Court during Friday's hearing, include stricter eligibility norms, annual licence fees and mandatory surrender of existing plots at Bhalswa after relocation.

According to official documents, the allotment committee in meetings held on April 28 and May 7 proposed that dairy operators found with fewer than five adult cattle during the May 2024 survey would not be eligible for allotment at Ghoga.

"There are 333 vacant plots of 60 square metres each in F, G and H blocks at Ghoga, besides another 333 plots of 96 square metres in A, C and E blocks. The proposed norm provides around 12 square metres per cattle in a 60-square metre plot," a source said.

Under the draft proposal, original allottees from the 1975-76 dairy allotment scheme would pay an annual licence fee of ₹1,758 for a 60-square metre plot and ₹2,813 for a 96-square metre plot. Dairy operators regularised under the 2000 MCD circular would pay ₹3,516 and ₹5,626 respectively.

"For operators found running dairies during the May 2024 survey but who are neither original allottees nor regularised occupants, the proposed licence fee is three times higher: ₹10,550 annually for a 60-square metre plot and ₹16,878 for a 96-square metre plot," the source said.

The draft also proposes making allotments on a licence fee basis instead of a leasehold basis, while ownership rights over the land would remain with the MCD.

The proposed conditions include cancellation of allotment in cases of misuse, overcrowding of cattle, unauthorised construction, subletting or failure to pay licence fees on time.

As per the proposal, dairy operators shifted to Ghoga would have to surrender plots they occupy at Bhalswa, where demolition action could also be initiated against plots allegedly being used for residential or commercial purposes.

Officials, however, said no dairy operator has submitted an undertaking for shifting so far.

The Delhi High Court directed the MCD in July and August 2024 to shift dairies from Bhalswa to Ghoga and submit a detailed allotment plan before the court.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.