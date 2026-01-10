MCD House sees war of words between Delhi mayor and AAP leaders

Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors of “deliberately disrupting” a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting to avoid discussions on sensitive issues, including a condemnation resolution and illegal parking. The mayor alleged that AAP leaders were undermining the dignity of the House (HT)

As Friday’s proceedings descended into chaos, Singh alleged that AAP leaders are undermining the dignity of the MCD House.

In turn, AAP has demanded the resignation of the Mayor for calling “women councillors bhed-bakri (sheep and goats)”, in the MCD House. The remarks had sparked uproar during the meeting, with AAP councillors demanding a public apology.

Taking to X, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj stated: “It is utterly disgraceful that the BJP’s MCD Mayor referred to our women councillors as bhed-bakri. This language lays bare the BJP’s deeply regressive and disrespectful mindset towards women.”

Singh alleged the AAP disrupted proceedings to sideline a resolution condemning remarks allegedly made by AAP leader Atishi against Sikh Gurus – a charge Atishi and her party deny. The issue has fueled tensions in Delhi’s legislative bodies for days.

He alleged that the chaos also prevented a scheduled discussion on illegal parking, which he termed as a “serious and necessary” topic. He directly linked the AAP to the problem, alleging, “Aam Aadmi Party has a direct nexus with parking mafias,” and claimed a widespread network of illegal parking was established during the AAP’s tenure.

Singh asserted the BJP-led MCD is committed to taking strict action, including filing FIRs against parking mafias, and is also working to curb illegal construction and encroachments.

MCD House Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ankush Narang said, “Because of this conduct by the Mayor, the proceedings of the House had to be adjourned. On one hand, the BJP raises slogans like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, and on the other hand, their own Mayor addresses women councillors as sheep and goats.”