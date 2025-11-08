The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a new web application for its schools that will allow parents to track their children’s attendance, progress reports and other school-related updates online. The app was unveiled at an event held on Friday to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, said the civic body. MCD launches school app for parents to track attendance, progress

For now, the app will be available on a pilot basis in 15 MCD schools and can be accessed through the civic body’s official website, a municipal official said.

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood congratulated the civic body on the initiative, calling it “a new chapter in India’s education system.”

“Our vision is to create an education system where even our grandchildren would study in government schools. We aim to make every classroom a smart class and equip schools with ICT tools, language labs and modern technology,” he said.

Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh also welcomed the move, saying education was one sector that must continue to adopt innovation. “We are committed to ensuring that technology becomes a seamless part of the learning experience in our schools,” he said.

The MCD school teachers’ union, Shikshak Nyay Manch, praised the initiative, calling it an important step toward digital transparency.

“Today marks a historic moment for teachers and students of municipal schools with the launch of a dedicated website for them. Each school will now have its own webpage where students and parents can access all school-related information. This is a big step toward bringing MCD schools on par with private institutions,” said Kuldeep Khatri, the union’s president.

MCD education subcommittee chairperson Yogesh Verma said the civic body had received support from the Delhi government in developing the app. “We have released ₹18 crore for minor repairs in schools, with each school receiving between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh. Additional funds will also be provided for boys’ welfare and teaching aids,” he said.