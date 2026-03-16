The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday announced that it has started a waste removal drive from railway tracks in the city. MCD launches waste removal drive for railway tracks

The corporation has already removed around 5,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste from the railway tracks,an estimated 10,000 MT of waste still remains, MCD officials said.

“Considering the long stretch of tracks and security concerns of its personnel, MCD has prepared a comprehensive plan to remove the legacy waste from the railway tracks,” said MCD commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar.

The corporation is also putting in place a regular cleaning mechanism to prevent future accumulation of wasteand is inviting tenders to engage concessionaires for zone-wise cleaning of tracks, officials added.

According to officials, the MCD has deployed 145 vehicles including trucks, Hyvas, JCBs, auto tippers and around 800 workers for the exercise. “The railway tracks in the NCT see high density traffic and therefore blocks are required from the railways while cleaning the surrounding area,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

There are several inaccessible areas where MCD vehicles cannot reach. To ensure seamless clearance of the waste, the MCD is seeking assistance from railway authorities and joint coordination teams are working at MCD zonal level, the official added.

The corporation aims to clear the legacy waste within the next 10 days, after which a regular cleaning system will be implemented for continuous maintenance. Officials added that the corporation is considering public awareness drives by elected councillors in areas along the railway tracks to discourage residents from dumping waste.

Garbage bins and collection points on railway tracks will be designated after consultation with the locals, councillors and railway authorities, added the official.