MCD panels to look at issues of street animals

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will soon form committees in government veterinary hospitals to look into issues related to stray or abandoned animals in the city, mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday. To solve the issues of street dogs in Delhi, MCD will ensure that NGOs do not face any problems, said Oberoi. (HT Archive)

Oberoi said these committees will work with people volunteering to solve the problems pertaining to population of dogs in their area, besides assisting in their treatment and sterilisation.

“There is a need to increase public participation in the animal birth control (ABC) programme. To solve the issue of street dogs, three elements — workers, participation and infrastructure — are necessary. To solve the issues of street dogs in Delhi, MCD will ensure that NGOs do not face any problems,” Oberoi said on Tuesday, during a meeting with NGOs and officials of the veterinary department.

“People’s notion that street dogs are not treated properly while sterilising will be changed through this process. Apart from this, dog lovers will also be assured that the street dogs will be released at the same place they were taken from for sterilisation and vaccination,” she added. MCD will also release a list of dos and don’ts for the public in this regard, Oberoi said.

Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) member Gopal Mohan, also part of the meeting, said people’s relationship with animals cannot be cold, but has to come from the heart. “People are already taking care of abandoned street dogs on a large scale in Delhi,” he said.