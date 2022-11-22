Delhi municipal election: AAP plans 1,000 meetings from tomorrow

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans 1,000 public meetings from Wednesday as part of its last leg of electioneering ahead of the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls focussed on its main rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, will be among AAP’s star campaigners, who will fan across the capital for canvassing. Kejriwal has addressed a public meeting. Mann and others are expected to join the campaigning by the end of this week.

AAP’s Delhi chief Gopal Rai said the star and other campaigners will interact with the people one-on-one to understand their issues.

“They will raise awareness regarding rampant corruption and maladministration of BJP during its reign in MCD for 15 years.” He added AAP will also organise events to highlight Kejriwal’s 10 guarantees to the voters.

AAP has focussed on sanitation among its key issues and attacked the BJP’s alleged mismanagement of garbage.

MCD is entrusted with civic governance, primary education, health services, etc. In 2017, the AAP contested the MCD poll for the first time and emerged as the second-biggest party. BJP has controlled MCD for 15 years.

Rai said the 1,000 public meetings will be held between November 23 and December 2 in every ward as part of the second phase of their campaign.

“All of our star campaigners and lawmakers will hold meetings. Once every ward has Arvind Kejriwal’s councillors, we will complete all that work in five years which BJP promised to do to fool the citizens.”

Rai said during the first phase of the campaign, their candidates did foot marches and conducted door-to-door campaigns themed “MCD Me Bhi Kejriwal”.

“We succeeded in taking our message to the people of Delhi that when they gave the responsibility of running the Delhi government to Kejriwal, he gave them excellent schools, hospitals, electricity, water, and pilgrimage. He brought unprecedented development which no other government could achieve. We fulfilled all the promises.”

Kejriwal on November 11 announced the 10 guarantees, promising to make Delhi garbage-free, clean and beautiful, and end corruption.

Rai promised development work with the same passion after the MCD polls and added the kind of public support they have received indicates they will win.

“It is my appeal to the people that every ward of MCD should also have his [Kejriwal]’s councillor. Once that happens, we will resolve all your issues. BJP kept on befooling you by making hollow promises.”

Rai said their teams will also spread AAP’s message through cultural events. “We will organise street places to enlist the advantage of having the Kejriwal government, his lawmakers, and councillors.”