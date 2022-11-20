MCD Polls: Arvind Kejriwal launches campaign blitz for AAP

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched the party’s first phase campaign blitz with the slogan “Sarkar Kejriwal Ki, Parsad Kejriwal Ka” for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

The party’s first phase of campaigning will start on November 17 and go on till November 22. The second phase will start on November 23.

Kejriwal, who addressed the public on an open stage in Karol Bagh, urged people to vote for AAP to win 230 out of the total 250 wards.

“We have our govt in Delhi, we need 230 seats in the MCD out of 250” Kejriwal said.

MCD’s 250 wards will go to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Meanwhile, in a blow to the Congress, former MP and Congress leader Mahabal Mishra on Sunday joined AAP ahead of the MCD polls in presence of Kejriwal during the public rally.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal said BJP is ruling the MCD for the past 15 years but has done nothing for this city. “Nothing good for the city was done by the BJP in last 15 years. Whereas in just seven years AAP government in Delhi improved the quality of schools and hospitals, provided free electricity and water, free bus rides for women and also installed CCTV cameras all across the national capital,” Kejriwal said.

Claiming that the sanitation services are very poor in Delhi, Kejriwal said that BJP is responsible for garbage and poor sanitation as it controls the civic body. It is BJP’s responsibility to clean garbage in Delhi, he said.

No reaction was immediately available from the BJP against Kejriwal’s claims.

“People ask me why the garbage has not been cleaned. I tell them sanitation management is not currently with the AAP government. Only AAP can clean the garbage. We love Delhi we will make Delhi clean,” Kejriwal said, urging people to give AAP the opportunity to fix the menace.

AAP has made sanitation one of its main focuses and has been frequently attacking the BJP’s poor management of the garbage issue.

As part of its MCD campaign, AAP on Friday flagged off ‘garbage campaign’ vehicles to highlight the BJP’s “garbage mismanagement.”

Launching the vans from the party headquarters, AAP minister Gopal Rai said the idea behind the campaign is to raise awareness among Delhi residents about the three garbage “mountains” in the Capital.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was also present along with Kejriwal at the public meeting. “Time has come to clean the garbage,” Sisodia said.

The public meeting was a two-way communication during which the Delhi CM not only staged the party’s agenda but also listened to the people, shook hands with them and addressed their issues.

Karol Bagh has a sizable population of traders. Kejriwal while addressing the traders’ issues said the BJP has troubled the traders a lot. “Your brother (Kejriwal) is coming to power in MCD as well, we will solve the problems of the traders as well. Tell everyone in your area to not vote for the BJP,” Kejriwal said.

