‘Meri Chamakti Delhi’: Congress releases manifesto for MCD polls

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Saturday released its election manifesto for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections titled “Congress Vision MCD-Meri Chamakti Delhi” with a focus on the achievements of Congress tenure during the Sheila Dikshit government.

The MCD elections are scheduled on December 4, 2022.

The party released its ‘vision document’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

“In the story of Delhi’s development, former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit can not be forgotten while the iron lady PM Indira Gandhi led the country on the path of development and secured its borders. Meri Chamakti Delhi aims to create a city where all the residents participate in the local governance structure, a clean and tidy place that provides a good environment for future generations,” Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said.

The vision document states that the MCD-2022 election provides an opportunity to replace the BJP-AAP duo.

“Municipal governance is the most critical tier of governance for the citizens but unfortunately, the AAP-BJP duo has neglected and derailed MCD for their own vested interests. The continued and unnecessary confrontation between Kejriwal and BJP-led municipal and central government has made innocent citizens suffer,” outlines the manifesto.

Kumar said Congress will work towards turning MCD monicker into Meri Chamakti Delhi based on six principal themes namely, “Pollution free Delhi, Corruption free Delhi, Dhalao (garbage receptacle) free Delhi, Garbage free Delhi, Epidemic free Delhi and Debt free financially reliant Delhi.”

Kumar added that Congress in its manifesto has promised to double the salaries of civic body employees. “MCD should not be reliant on others so that corporation properties are not sold,” the DPCC chief added.

The manifesto further highlights ‘eleven top priorities’ including initiatives towards bringing down the present alarming air quality in the national capital and Yamuna pollution.

Moreover, a drainage master plan for MCD in sync with other public authorities will be implemented and the quality of civic amenities will be improved especially for the basis of scheduled castes and minorities, JJ clusters and unauthorized colonies, the manifesto stated.

Congress further promises to eliminate corruption in the building department to ensure that participation through RWAs/ NGOs is maximized in the decision-making of the corporation.

Congress won the municipal elections in 2002 and it has been sitting in opposition benches since 2007. The strength of the party has depleted progressively. In the 2012 elections, BJP won 138 seats, Congress got 77 seats and others 57 seats. In the 2017 elections, Congress managed to secure the third spot winning 31 out of the 272 wards.