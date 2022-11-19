Nadda, Rajnath, Sarma: Sr BJP leaders to address rallies for MCD elections on Sunday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will kick off its campaign for the upcoming municipal corporation elections on Sunday, with 14 roadshows featuring senior party leaders and union ministers across Delhi.

The crucial civic body elections are slated to be held on December 4, with the results to be declared on December 7.

On Saturday, Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said that the roadshows on Sunday will be led by party president JP Nadda, adding that each rally will cover 2-3 municipal wards, and all will be held between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

“BJP president JP Nadda will hold a road show on Sunday evening at Sangam Vihar in south Delhi with South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will hold a roadshow in Uttam Nagar with MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will campaign near Ghonda, which was affected by 2020 Delhi riots, while Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be in Patparganj area, which is the constituency of Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia,” he said.

Chahal said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur and union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi are some of the other BJP leaders who will head roadshows in the Capital.

Reacting to the development, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the senior BJP leaders and union ministers taking part in the roadshows should answer what the civic body, which has been ruled by the BJP for the last three terms, has done during its 15-year rule.

“Why is Delhi full of garbage? Why do we have garbage mountains? Why have tickets been provided to corrupt councillors who were denied tickets in the 2017 elections? They should tell people what they have done. Earlier, Nadda ji came to Delhi but did not say anything substantial,” Rai said.