MCD polls: Election panel lists 300 people disqualified to contest

delhi news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:07 AM IST

The order, based on the 2017 MCD elections and issued between 2020 and 2021, bars 315 people from participating in the election process for a period of six years from the date of disqualification

MCD elections will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 7, according to the state election commission. (HT photo)
ByParas Singh

The state election commission (SEC) has released a list of over 300 people who will not be able to contest the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls over the failure to meet regulations in the previous elections in 2017, or their failure to submit an account of their election expenses.

The order, based on the 2017 MCD elections and issued between 2020 and 2021, bars 315 people from participating in the election process for a period of six years from the date of disqualification.

An SEC official said that once the election results are announced, all candidates or their election agents are expected to submit a true copy of the election expenses account kept by them within ten days of the date of the result. “In the 2017 MCD elections, the upper limit of expense for each candidate was 5.75 lakh, which has been raised to 8 lakh in the 2022 elections. Prospective candidates are requested to strictly adhere to the regulations,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the SEC till Wednesday received only two nominations for the polls -- both Independent candidates -- from the Green Park and Rohini C wards. The last date to file nomination for the polls is November 14.

