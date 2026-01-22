MCD standing committee rejects layout plan approval overhaul, flags loss of powers

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)’s standing committee rejected on Wednesday a proposal seeking to simplify the land layout plan approval process, with councillor-members stating that the proposal would end up curtailing the jurisdiction and powers of the standing committee. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Parveen Kumar said in the meeting that the proposal to simplify layout plan approval would reduce the power of the committee. (HT Archive)

HT had reported earlier that the MCD was planning to alter the layout plan approval process. Currently, all site plans on MCD land have to be approved by the body’s standing committee; however, under the proposed process, plans for areas measuring less than one hectare would not require the standing committee approval.

MCD officials had earlier told HT that the move was expected to significantly speed up approvals. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Parveen Kumar said in the meeting that the proposal would reduce the power of the committee.

The meeting also saw discussions on the Supreme Court’s directive that the civic body consider the temporary closing of nine MCD-operated toll plazas at Delhi’s borders, in order to reduce traffic congestion and related pollution. The court had also directed the MCD to devise a plan to enforce the directive.

Councillors opposed the suggestion to close the toll plazas, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Rajpal Singh stating that the move would significantly reduce the corporation’s yearly revenue.

Standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma said a meeting of the committee and MCD officers will be held on January 27 to discuss the court’s directions, “ so that an effective and positive side can be presented before the Supreme Court and a practical solution be achieved”.

Sharma further said that “any closure of toll collection would adversely impact the corporation’s revenue, which in turn could affect civic services and development works”. Therefore, a balanced solution in the interests of both citizens and MCD was needed, she said.

The committee also passed a proposal seeking approval for the MCD to begin displaying advertisements on end-of-ramp sections of flyovers, and on the side walls of underpasses and subways. A proposal to extend the payment deadline under the one time property tax amnesty scheme to January 31 was also passed by the committee.