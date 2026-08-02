MCD street vendor elections see tepid response, only 41% turnout

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday conducted elections among street vendors across the national capital to constitute Town Vending Committees (TVCs) across its 12 administrative zones, a key step towards formalising vending zones and regulating street vending licences. However, the exercise drew a tepid response, with an official voter turnout of just 41%, prompting independent vendors’ bodies like National Association of Street Vendors (Nasvi) to raise questions over procedural irregularities.

The civic body is slated to announce the results on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar/ HT)

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Formation of town vending committees

According to senior MCD officials, the elections were held to form 23 Town Vending Committees across all zones.

“Each TVC will be a 30-member panel. Of these, 12 members will be elected from among the street vendors, while the remaining will comprise representatives from the police, government officials, NGOs, and other stakeholders,” an official explained.

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Polling process overview

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{{^usCountry}} The MCD maintained that the polling process was carried out “in accordance with all statutory provisions and prescribed guidelines.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MCD maintained that the polling process was carried out “in accordance with all statutory provisions and prescribed guidelines.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Polling concluded smoothly at all stations. Adequate security, voter facilitation, and law-and-order arrangements were ensured,” a spokesperson said.

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Concerns raised by Nasvi

However, Nasvi raised serious concerns over the conduct of the polls. The organisation reported glitches at the start of voting in Najafgarh and the City SP Zone, where turnout remained notably low. The body also flagged that only one polling booth was set up in some TVC areas, leading to overcrowding and long delays.

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