MCD teachers threaten protest on Thursday against delayed salaries
New Delhi: Teachers of the municipal corporation schools have threatened a protest before the BJP headquarters in central Delhi on Thursday if their pending salaries are not paid.
The Shikashak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam, a union of teachers, said on Tuesday that despite the unification of the MCDs, more than 15,000 teachers have not been paid salaries for three-six months.
“Families of more than 15,000 teachers are suffering and the Centre should have provided a financial package after taking control of the MCD. We have been witnessing a blame game between the Delhi government and the MCDs over the last decade, and this cannot continue. Our salary, arrears and other benefits should be released,” Kuldeep Khatri, head of the teachers’ union said.
Khatri said that releasing one month salary is not enough and the protest will be held for a permanent solution. The protest has been called at 10am on 26th May 2022.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the MCD said that the corporation has released ₹432.84 crore for one month’s salary of the municipal workers. A senior MCD official said that the civic body was working on strategies and all the arrears will be cleared in the coming days.
“Municipal Corporation of Delhi has released one months salary and one months pension. ₹432.84 cr worth of funds have been made available for salaries and the municipal employees are relieved,” the statement claimed. “Despite all the financial challenges, we will ensure that remaining pension and salaries are released soon. We will continue to work for the welfare of the employees,” the civic body statement added.
Deep financial crisis continues to stare at the unified body in absence of a financial relief package. Data from erstwhile three civic bodies show that MCD has a total liabilities of over ₹16,415 crore including ₹3,472 crore loans from Delhi government. The projected internal income would be ₹7200 crores, grants stand at ₹4000 crore while current expenditure is ₹12500 crores. A senior functionary of unified MCD said that the unified body is exploring all the possible resources to increase its internal revenue but the constitutional arrangement under 73rd and 74th amendment to constitution in terms of devolution of funds to the urban local body cannot be side lined . Is there any local body in country which is operating independent from the state government?” the civic functionary said.
MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti also paid courtesy visit to newly appointed Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday. Commissioner informed him about the works related to unification of erstwhile three MCDs and the steps being taken by the corporation. MCD commissioner informed Saxena, who is expected to take oath that despite facing financial crisis, the Corporation provided uninterrupted services during Covid-19 pandemic to the people living in its area. He said that in future also, the Civic Body will ensure smooth delivery of services.
-
Case against DU registrar, Daulat Ram principal on Dalit teacher’s complaint
The Delhi Police on Monday filed a case against Daulat Ram College principal Savita Roy and the Delhi University registrar Vikas Gupta on a former teacher's complaint alleging atrocities against her in 2020, before her contract with the college was terminated and not renewed. Police said the woman, an ad hoc assistant professor, was removed from service in August 2020, after which she approached the court and the police with a complaint.
-
Admissions violating DU guidelines will be deemed void, registrar warns St Stephen’s
The Delhi University on Tuesday wrote to St Stephen's College informing the minority institution that it will declare "null and void" all admissions made by college in violation of the Central Universities Common Entrance Tes (CUET) guidelines, after the college released a prospectus on Monday reiterating that it will admit students to undergraduate courses while sticking to its stated 85:15 (CUET score:interviews) weightage formula.
-
Water crisis: New Delhi areas got only half its normal supply since the last 10 days, shows report
The ongoing water shortage in the national capital has hit supply to New Delhi Municipal Council areas, including Lutyens' Delhi, with these localities receiving only 50-60% of its normal potable water supply over the last 10 days, a status report issued by the NDMC on Monday has showed.
-
Rain effect: ‘Satisfactory’ air spell in Delhi after nearly 3 months
Two consecutive thunderstorm spells accompanied by gusty winds since early Monday helped revive Delhi's chronically bad air to “satisfactory” levels for the first time in nearly three months. Delhi's overall air quality index was 89 on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's daily 4pm bulletin, a further improvement from the 136 (moderate) recorded on Monday.
-
Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 46 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 284 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 14 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,725 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
