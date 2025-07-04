MCD defers July 10 election of 21 special, ad hoc panels

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has deferred the July 10 elections for 21 special and ad hoc committees due to unspecified reasons. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). (HT Archives)

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the municipal secretariat said, “With reference to this notice, nomination of members for election to special and ad hoc committees were invited and stands withdrawn, as per Mayor’s order. The next date for filing nomination and conduct of election to these committees will be notified as and when finalised.”

On June 26, MCD announced it would hold the election for members of these committees on July 10, with the last date for filing nominations being July 3.

The special committee includes appointments, promotions, disciplinary and allied matters committee, works committee, Medical Relief and Public Health Committee, environment management services, garden committee , law and general purposes committee, high-powered property taxes committee, Hindi committee, etc. The role of these panels is to help formulate policies and oversee the executive actions in their respective subjects.

The ad hoc committees include education, health, the department of environment management services, licence and tehbazari, community services, anti-malaria measures, grievances redressal, anti-flood measures.

“These committees usually make decisions on projects that need to be executed on priority in their sectors and approach the standing committee for the allocation of the budget accordingly. Usually, the number of councillors applying for member posts for each committee is equivalent to the number of seats available. If more councillors apply, then election is done through proportional voting,” official said.

AAP leaders slammed the delay, saying that the ruling BJP is responsible for deferring the key polls.

Ankush Narang, leader of the Opposition in the MCD House, said: “Whether it’s elections or development in MCD – BJP only creates obstacles...Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh postponed the elections of special corporation committees, clearly showing the BJP’s intention – don’t let the work of Delhiites happen.”