‘MCQs second option; first choice would be to cancel CBSE exams’: Delhi schools

A day after the Union education ministry asked states to examine two proposals for the Class 12 Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) exams, several schools in Capital said they would prefer that the exams be cancelled, but if the government insists on going ahead with them, choose the option in which students will be evaluated through multiple choice questions (MCQs).

At a high-level meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, and attended by the Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and all state education ministers, the government on Sunday offered two proposals to the states on conducting exams only in major subjects – either in the regular format at designated centres, or multiple choice papers of a shorter duration at schools where the students are enrolled.

Madhulika Sen, senior adviser at Tagore International School, said neither parents nor the teachers were in favour of holding exams.

“Maybe the government is considering to hold physical exams considering the drop in cases. But what about the third wave or the increase in black fungus cases? We don’t know what the situation will be in July,” she said.

School principals said that, if the exams were held, they would prefer the second option, but cautioned that it was going to be a major challenge during the pandemic since they’d not only have to convince teachers to come for invigilation but also ensure distancing inside the exam centres and outside the school premises.

Sen said, “The biggest challenge is to convince teachers to come and work as invigilators because many haven’t been inoculated. The black fungus situation is also evolving. Another issue is that while we will follow all Covid-protocols at the school premises while conducting exams, what about the scene outside school? Even earlier this year, when schools reopened for board students, we faced problems with ensuring physical distancing outside schools as children and parents will crowd there.”

Manju Sethi, principal of Bluebells School International, said it will be a big challenge to ensure safety of teachers who will be sent for invigilation duties.

“We smoothly conducted pre-board exams at our school, but during the practical exams in March, my teachers had to go for invigilation to other schools, and many tested positive for Covid It will be a big challenge to decide whether to appoint teachers from parent schools as invigilators or let CBSE appoint invigilators for all schools,” she added.

Several principals said CBSE should prepare a proper plan to send question papers online to the schools in order to avoid any contact during their transport.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said, “The question papers of all subjects should be sent online and appropriate time should be provided to download and photocopy them depending upon the number of students in that subject in a school. Besides, there should be a mechanism to evaluate the MCQ format answer scripts digitally.”

Some teachers were of the opinion that any change in the format at this stage will add to the exam stress among students. Meenakshi Khushwaha, principal of Birla Vidya Niketan in Pushp Vihar, said, “The MCQ format is good when it comes to the evaluation process, but any change in the pattern will further disturb students. They have already suffered a lot and we should not do anything that will increase their stress. It will unfair to students preparing for exams in the existing format,” she said.

Delhi’s education minister Manish Sisodia said in Sunday’s meeting that conducting board exams without vaccinating all students and teachers will be a big mistake.

CBSE controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj did not respond to requests for comment.

