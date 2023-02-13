Mehrauli: Protests over demolitions continue on Day 3

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) continued its demolition drive at Mehrauli’s Aam Bagh area for a third day on Sunday, even as local residents tried to block access for bulldozers and earthmovers and raised slogans against the body. Some women also allegedly threw red chilli powder at police personnel, following which they were detained, senior officers said.

In a statement, DDA said the aim of the drive was to “reclaim encroached government land” in the Mehrauli Archeological Park “for its rightful use by all citizens as a park”.

“All stake holders, including the GNCTD (Delhi government), have been on board in the run up to this long-pending, Court mandated exercise. A demarcation exercise, to identify the extent of unauthorized and illegal encroachment or construction, for the purpose of removing them, had been carried out as per direction of the Hon’ble High Court by the revenue department representatives, in the presence of DDA and Waqf Board in December 2021,” DDA had said, stating this park, adjacent to the iconic Qutub Minar, is home to about 55 monuments under protection of ASI, the state archaeological department and DDA.

On Sunday, the demolition drive began with earthmovers demolishing a multi-storey building.

Earlier, a group of local residents raised slogans against the authorities, not allowing a team of DDA officials or Delhi Police to proceed to with the drive. “After initial resistance, the drive finally began around 12:30 pm. Earthmovers reached through a different lane, reaching the Ladha Sarai village on the backside of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park,” said a DDA official on the ground, requesting anonymity.

As the structures were being demolished, a group of women threw red chilli powder on Delhi Police personnel. They also later alleged that police lathi charged them.

However, police denied the allegations. “There was no lathi charge and no one was injured. They (the women) were obstructing both DDA personnel and the police. Some women threw red chilli powder on police personnel and have been detained. Suitable legal action will be taken,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government had asked the DDA to stop the drive, with revenue minister Kailash Gahlot tweeting that he has advised the divisional commissioner district magistrate (south) to “carry out a fresh demarcation in the presence of affected persons”.