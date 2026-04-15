Mercury touches 38.2°C as Delhi sees warmest day of season; may go up to 42°C by Friday

New Delhi: Ending the cool start to summer, the Capital recorded its warmest day of the season on Tuesday. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2°C–two degrees above normal. This eclipsed the previous season-high of 36.8°C recorded on April 2 and March 11. The minimum temperature was 18.2°C on Tuesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted warmer days ahead, with the maximum likely touching around 40°C on Wednesday, close to 41°C on Thursday and 42°C by Friday. However, no heatwave alert has been issued for Delhi yet.

“The maximum is likely to hover between 38-40°C on Wednesday, between 39-41°C on Thursday and remain between 40-42°C till Saturday or Sunday,” said an IMD official, adding that clear skies will be seen in Delhi-NCR till the weekend. “We had strong surface winds in the region on Sunday and Monday. Winds slowed down on Tuesday, which alongside clear skies, led to a sharp rise in mercury,” the official said.

There has been a steady increase in the maximum temperature over the last few days. The maximum was 30.8°C on April 9. It was 32.8°C on April 10, 34.7°C on both April 11 and 12 and 36.1°C on April 13.

The minimum temperature was 18.2°C on Tuesday. Delhi’s Ridge station recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5°C–three degrees above normal.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said that with winds remaining low and clear skies persisting, there are chances of heatwave conditions across northwest India. “The approaching western disturbance is fairly feeble and will only impact the mountains and north Punjab. Delhi-NCR will continue to have scorching heat and clear skies. The maximum is expected to cross 40°C, and a heatwave may also occur,” he said.

The IMD classifies the prevailing heat as a “heatwave” when the maximum temperature is over 40°C, with the departure being 4.5°C or more above normal. It is also a heatwave if the maximum is 45°C or higher in the plains.

By this time last year, Delhi had already touched 41°C and recorded three heatwave days between April 7-9 last year.

The long period average for temperature in Delhi touches 39°C by the end of the month, however, Delhi has often crossed 40°C in previous April years.

Last April, the highest maximum was lodged at 42.1°C, on April 26. In 2024, the highest maximum was 40.5°C on April 27 and in 2023, it was 40.6°C on April 18. In 2022, it touched 43.5°C – on both April 29 and 30. The all-time high in April was 45.6°C, recorded on April 29, 1941.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “moderate” category. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 167 (moderate) on Tuesday. It was 149 (moderate) on Monday.

According to forecasts by the centre’s air quality early warning system (EWS) for Delhi, the AQI is likely to remain in the “moderate” category till at least Friday.