Mild earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Delhi

An earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred today at 9.17am with its epicentre in west Delhi at latitude 28.66N and longitude 77.13E with depth of 15km.

“It was a minor earthquake, so tremors were not felt everywhere. We are investigating the fault lines around west Delhi,” said JL Gautam, head, (operations) at National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

NCS is carrying out a geophysical survey, analysis and interpretation of satellite imageries and geological field investigations for accurate assessment of seismic hazard in Delhi. The National Capital Region of Delhi experienced four earthquakes during April – August 2020. The epicentre of those events was in three different areas—north-east Delhi border, about 15km south-east of Rohtak (Haryana) and about 17km east of Faridabad (Haryana).