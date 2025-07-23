Mild tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 3.2 magnitude quake hits Faridabad

Mild tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning after an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck with its epicentre in Faridabad. No damage to property or loss of life was reported. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake was shallow, with a depth of 5km, and was recorded at 6am on Tuesday. (Shutterstock/representative image)

This was the third earthquake reported in the region this month. On July 10, moderate tremors were felt after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Jhajjar was recorded. A day later, another quake of 3.7 magnitude struck the same region.

Earlier this year, on February 17, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in south Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan also caused mild tremors in the city.

Data from NCS shows that between 1993 and 2025, the region around Dhaula Kuan alone has recorded 446 earthquakes within a 50 sq km radius, with magnitudes ranging from 1.1 to 4.6—highlighting the area’s high seismic activity.

The Bureau of Indian Standards classifies the country into four seismic zones, from Zone II (low intensity) to Zone V (very severe). Delhi and the NCR fall under Zone IV (severe), making seismic activity relatively frequent in the region.

Experts said Delhi’s vulnerability is compounded by three active fault lines—the Sohna, Mathura, and Delhi-Moradabad faults—running through the city, while neighbouring Haryana has seven such lines. The capital’s proximity to the seismically active Himalayan region further increases the likelihood of aftershocks.