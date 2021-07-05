Mild tremors in Delhi after 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Haryana's Jhajjar

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) late on Monday a medium intensity earthquake hit Jhajjar in Haryana, the National Centre of Seismology said. According to the centre, the epicentre of the 3.7 magnitude earthquake was 10km north of Jhajjar and that it struck at 10:36pm at a depth of 5km from the surface. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana," the National Centre of Seismology tweeted.

Several people tweeted about the earthquake and many said the tremors shook their houses. A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on June 20.

The National Capital Region and its surrounding areas witnessed minor and small magnitude earthquakes from April to August 2020. The epicentres of these earthquakes were located in areas of northeast Delhi, Rohtak, Sonipat, Baghpat, Faridabad and Alwar.

According to news agency PTI, the National Centre of Seismology has deployed additional earthquake recording instruments for close monitoring of seismic activity in and around Delhi after NCR witnessed a series of tremors between April and August last year. Signatures of active faults have been observed in areas like Wazirabad, Timarpur and Kamla-Nehru-Ridge in Delhi, Jhunjhunu and Alwar districts of Rajasthan, Haryana's Sonipat, Sohna, Gurugram, Rohtak, Rewari and Nuh districtsand Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh based on the analysis of satellite imageries, it said.

