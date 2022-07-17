Minor boys shoot at man in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, detained

NEW DELHI: Police apprehended four minors after one of them allegedly shot at a 36-year-old man in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Friday evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani identified the victim as one Javed, a resident of Jahangirpuri’s H Block and said police received a control room call at 5.15pm on Friday about him being shot. Police said he was first taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and later shifted to another hospital because of the seriousness of the injury. However, his condition is now stable.

Javed, who works as a parking attendant in Mahendra Park area, told police that he was sitting on the street close to his house on Friday evening when the incident took place. He said the four boys walked up to him and one of them shot him in the face using a countrymade pistol and they all fled the spot. The bullet hit Javed in the eye.

While Javed knew the boys and identified them, police also took a look at footage from CCTV cameras in the area, which recorded the incident.

Police then registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the four minors, who are aged 16-17, and apprehended them. Police have also recovered the weapon. Police said the four boys are school dropouts.

During interrogation, the boys disclosed that Javed had beaten one of their fathers seven months ago at the parking lot where he worked and the son wanted to avenge him. He roped in three of his friends, but Javed left town soon after and went to Uttar Pradesh for a few months. When the boys found out he had returned to Delhi, they got together, sourced the gun and decided to execute their plan on Friday.