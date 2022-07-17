Minor boys shoot at man in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, detained
NEW DELHI: Police apprehended four minors after one of them allegedly shot at a 36-year-old man in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Friday evening.
Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani identified the victim as one Javed, a resident of Jahangirpuri’s H Block and said police received a control room call at 5.15pm on Friday about him being shot. Police said he was first taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and later shifted to another hospital because of the seriousness of the injury. However, his condition is now stable.
Javed, who works as a parking attendant in Mahendra Park area, told police that he was sitting on the street close to his house on Friday evening when the incident took place. He said the four boys walked up to him and one of them shot him in the face using a countrymade pistol and they all fled the spot. The bullet hit Javed in the eye.
While Javed knew the boys and identified them, police also took a look at footage from CCTV cameras in the area, which recorded the incident.
Police then registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the four minors, who are aged 16-17, and apprehended them. Police have also recovered the weapon. Police said the four boys are school dropouts.
During interrogation, the boys disclosed that Javed had beaten one of their fathers seven months ago at the parking lot where he worked and the son wanted to avenge him. He roped in three of his friends, but Javed left town soon after and went to Uttar Pradesh for a few months. When the boys found out he had returned to Delhi, they got together, sourced the gun and decided to execute their plan on Friday.
-
5 held after man hurt during scuffle in outer Delhi: Police
Five people have been arrested after a scuffle between two groups left a man hurt in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri earlier this week, even as the police warned the complainant against “inciting communal hatred” after the incident. The incident took place around 1.30am on July 13. “Four more people, Sabir, Mujaffar, Juned Ansari and Rahish, joined Husain, while Singh called his brother, Raj Bahadur,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer Delhi) Sameer Sharma.
-
15-yr-old girl raped, forced to drink acid: Delhi women’s body
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and forced to drink acid a few days later by a man she used to work for in west Delhi's Nangloi earlier this month, the Delhi Commission for Women said, as they issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident. One the manager of the shoe factory she worked at, Jai Prakash was arrested, the Delhi Police said, adding, however, that it is unclear if the liquid was acid not.
-
Widespread spell of rain brings Delhi some relief from sticky heat
Heavy rain lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday, providing residents much needed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity, but also led to vehicular congestion and waterlogging across the Capital. According to India Meteorological Department, Delhi's Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative data for the entire city, recorded 19.6mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Saturday. The rain also brought down the temperature. The maximum on Friday was 38.5 degrees Celsius.
-
Four cops booked after prisoner escapes from Ferozepur civil hospital
Four cops were booked for negligence after a prisoner fled from their custody during treatment at Ferozepur civil hospital on Friday night. A case under Section 223 and 224 of IPC was registered against assistant sub inspector Veer Singh, constables Kamal Kumar and Amrik Singh and Punjab Home Guard employee Jaswant Singh, besides the prisoner Gurdeep Singh. A hunt has been launched for the fugitive.
-
Delhi LG approves ACB probe against former staffer in CM’s office
State Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has granted approval to the state's anti-corruption branch to conduct an investigation against a former deputy secretary in chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's office, Mukul Manrai, for allegedly seeking bribe from civil defence volunteers, senior officials from the LG's office said on Saturday. Manrai, was looking after Jan Samvad, under the public grievance management system in the CMO. The CMO or the Delhi government did not comment on the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics