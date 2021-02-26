Minor girl kidnapped from near Kalyanpuri three days ago murdered, body found in Modinagar fields
The body of a nine-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from east Delhi’s Khichripur three days ago, was found in the sugarcane fields of a village in Modinagar, near Ghaziabad, on Friday morning, the police said, adding that the autopsy has ruled out sexual assault.
Four alleged kidnappers, who live in the same neighbourhood as the girl’s family, have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder.
The arrested persons were identified by their first names -- Johnny alias Shiva, the key suspect, his cousin Naresh, Kailash and Tarun. “In the kidnapping and murder case of Kalyanpuri, four persons have been arrested and the weapon of the offence has been recovered,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav.
Police said the four had kidnapped the girl, who was playing outside her home, to demand a ransom from her family.
Shiva lured her to a van after promising her a ride. The other suspects were already in the vehicle. They took her to a village in Modinagar and were planning to call the girl’s family to demand a ransom for her safe release. However, when they learnt that the police had leads that could end in their arrest, the men panicked and allegedly killed the girl by smashing her head with an iron rod, the police said.
“They killed the girl and threw her body in the sugarcane fields. The body was recovered after the interrogation of the arrested suspects,” the officer said.
As news of the girl’s murder spread through the neighbourhood, violence broke out by evening, with several people pelting stones at police personnel, alleging that the police had not taken the kidnapping complaint seriously and it was their laxity that led to her murder.
A couple of police vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting. At least three persons were detained for the violence while police presence in the neighbourhood was intensified to maintain law and order.
The girl’s murder also took on a political colour, as one of the wards in the area is going to municipal by-polls on Sunday.
Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legislator from Kalkaji Atishi said, “Despite having CCTV footage, the Delhi Police could not save the missing girl, even though there was heavy police presence in the area when BJP leaders came here to campaign for the municipal by-polls. People of Delhi, especially Dalits, feel unsafe because the Delhi Police is incapable of protecting their lives.”
A senior Delhi Police officer, who did not want to be named, said it was a blind kidnapping case and the investigating team had been trying to gather leads from the day the case was registered.
“The CCTV footage helped us get some leads about the suspects but their whereabouts were not known as they had switched off their cellphones. We searched the key suspect’s house and found the box of his newly purchased mobile phone. Through its IMEI number, we found that the phone’s last location was Modinagar. But by the time we could arrest him and the other three suspects, they had already killed the girl,” the officer said.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “It is a sad incident, our sympathies are with the bereaved family and we will meet them soon. We urge political parties not to politicalise such a sad incident.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees 256 fresh Covid cases, highest single day spike in 35 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winds keep Delhi mercury from breaking February record, temperature to dip this weekend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor girl kidnapped from near Kalyanpuri three days ago murdered, body found in Modinagar fields
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt warns clubs, hotels against using liquor bottles without 2D bar-code
- The move comes after it was found during an inspection that bars at some establishments were using liquor and beer bottles which did not have 2D bar-code and those that were not readable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: 55-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in Vasant Vihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: At least 80 prisoners out on ‘emergency parole’ fail to surrender
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s temperature to rise further, air quality continues to remain poor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh plea seeks legalisation of same-sex unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre opposes petitions for same-sex marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North MCD proposal: An EV charging station, battery swap point every 3km
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All depts will make EV switch by Sept: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: An oasis with a cab seat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riots wounds still raw, Chauhan Banger gets ready for bypolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court grants bail to 16 accused in violence at Singhu border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox