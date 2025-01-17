A 19-year-old man died on Monday while undergoing treatment after he and his friend were brutally assaulted by friends of two minor girls who allegedly thought that the men were giggling at them in west Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Thursday. Five persons, including four minors, have been held. Mob thrashes two men in Rohini, 19-yr-old succumbs

According to police, the deceased is Dharamveer Mehroliya and the injured person is Abhishek Tiwari, 20 -- both are neighbours residing in north west Delhi’s Sultanpuri. Tiwari was discharged earlier this week and is currently stable.

Tiwari allegedly told police that he and Mehroliya were sitting in the park and two girls were roaming in the same park. “There was a heated argument between the two men and the girls. Thereafter, the minor girls called their known friends who beat the two men,” an officer aware of the matter said.

Mehroliya’s mother Pooja Devi, 35, detailed the incident as told to her by Tiwari. She said that the two were watching and laughing at videos on social media. “The girls crossed them and thought that my son and his friend were laughing at them. They asked the two men angrily why they were laughing and our boys denied. But they insisted and later called four of their friends who beat Dharamveer and Abhishek so much that my son died,” she said.

Police said that the incident happened on the afternoon of January 8 and they were informed by a passerby at 4.30pm regarding a person lying injured in Avantika Park in Rohini’s Vijay Vihar. When police reached the spot, they found a man lying in a pool of vomit and was bleeding. He was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital while the police were informed about another injured man at the same hospital. It was found out that he was injured in the same incident, police said, adding that Tiwari had reached the hospital himself after the alleged assault.

A case on charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide was registered immediately and two minor boys along with Rohit Chasni, 19, were apprehended on January 9, police said. Chasni is a resident of Budh Vihar.

On Monday, Mehroliya succumbed to his injuries in the hospital after which charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder were added. On Tuesday, the two minor girls were apprehended and sent to observation home, the officer said.

Mehroliya’s mother said that her son died of damage to his lungs and brain. The police officer said that they have recovered knuckle bands and a wooden stick used in the assault.

Mehroliya’s postmortem was conducted on Tuesday and the reports are currently awaited.